Festivities Friday

Tonight: As we get closer to fall, we are all celebrating this beautiful weather in the Tri-State. Just because the sun has set, doesn't mean the day is over! There are so many events happening tonight and this weekend like, Evansville Otters playing for the championship, Owensboro air show, Friday night football. If those events do not interest you, how about a bonfire while the temperatures drop this evening into the low 50s.
Tomorrow: If you're getting up early to mow the grass tomorrow, you may need a light jacket while doing it. By 8AM temperatures will be in the upper 50s feeling a little chilly in the morning. Don't let those cooler morning temperatures hold you back though, by the lunch hour temperatures will be in the upper 70s and mainly clear skies. Things won't heat up too much after that as we will reach a high of 81°.
Sunday: A cold front will move through the Tri-State rather quickly. Most models are showing any rain chances breaking up before they reach our area. As we head into the afternoon, a low pressure system starts to develop to our northeast, while some models are showing a few pop up showers, most of the rain will stay ahead of the low pressure system and organize to our far east. If any showers do enter the vicinity it would be a minor misting or quick sprinkle of rain. I would not let this put a damper on your Sunday plans, as things look to stay partly cloudy with a high temperature of 78°. The most noticeable change on Sunday will be the wind speed between 10-15mph with a wind gust or two as high as 20mph.
Next Week: We are getting closer to that first day of fall, and as it approaches we all want to know if the fall-like temperatures will stick around. After looking at data from the Climate Prediction Center, the Tri-State looks to be in the slightly above average category for the next two weeks. With our average on the first day of fall being right around 80°, this could mean we see some days in the low to mid 80s. Summer is trying to extend its season, and we will see slightly above average temperatures for the first week of fall.