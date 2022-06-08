Few storms give way to clearer weather

While much of the region remains under a potential threat for Severe Weather, that threat for strong to Severe storms is waning by the minute. As the cold front responsible for this evening's potential for showers and storms slowly traverses the Tri-State, making its way eastward, it will eventually exit east of the Lower Ohio Valley later this evening. As for now, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms have managed to develop ahead of this cold front, but the likelihood of a strong to severe thunderstorm at this point appears as though it will remain low. The last of our shower and storm activity should exit east of the tri-state between 7 PM and 8PM this evening.
The passing cold front will allow for a cooler and drier air mass to settle into Tri-State for our Thursday. We will kick off for Thursday morning with a low temperature in the upper 50s low 60s areawide; Thursday morning's anticipated low temperature of 60° in Evansville would mark our coolest since this past Sunday morning. Additionally, Thursday afternoon looks as though it will be absolutely gorgeous. One can expect an afternoon high temperature near 81° with a pleasant northwesterly breeze up around 15 mph and little to no humidity!