First day of fall accompanied by perfect fall conditions!

Well folks, I couldn't have timed it better myself. May I be the first to wish you a happy first day of fall! And just in time, fall-like weather has returned to the Tri-State (almost). You'll notice more and more as we progress through the day just how much nicer conditions are getting. Change is in the air and I am here for it!
TODAY: 75 (Partly Sunny)
It doesn't feel like it yet, but the humidity will be dropping and temperatures won't climb very much through the afternoon. You'll notice through the day it'll be very breezy through the day and that's the cold front moving through, so be sure to say hello to it!
TONIGHT: 48 (Mostly Clear)
Brr brr brr... get those pumpkin spice lattes ready because we're going to see the coldest morning we've seen since May 8th! Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s region wide! Definitely pack those jackets and sweaters for the work/school day tomorrow.
FRIDAY: 73 (Sunny)
Even milder tomorrow with highs in the low 70s in Evansville, and some of our northern and western communities might not even warm out of the 60s! Plenty of sunshine calls for a perfect fall Friday afternoon.
WEEKEND: 50s / 80s (Partly Sunny)
A tiny bit of a warmup by the weekend but temperatures and humidity levels will still be mild enough to feel like fall. So pumpkin pie and apple crisp all should be on the menu for dessert this weekend!
BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK: 50s / 70s (Mix of Clouds and Sun)
Fortunately, this taste of cooler weather will last awhile as we expect temperatures to remain seasonable and feeling like fall even into the start of next week.