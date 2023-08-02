Flood Threat

 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally to the east of a line from Albion to
Shawneetown Illinois and on to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Tracking heavy rain moving through the Tri-State

Today: The day started out wet, and that will continue throughout the day with on and off showers. While it is an overcast day, for some it might feel refreshing, as we will see temperatures top out around 82 today. That is a complete turnaround from that heat wave we saw.

Tonight/Overnight: As we head into the evening hours temperatures will roll down to the upper 60s, but those showers and storm chances will increase as the night goes on. There is an Area Flood Watch in effect until 1pm tomorrow. That is due to a storm system that will bring heavy rainfall. Models are in agreement that the highest rain totals will be between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain in some areas. After looking at multiple models it is with confidence we can say the heaviest rainfall will impact the south western parts of the Tri-State. This includes Harrisburg, Ridgeway, and McLeansboro in IL. Mount Vernon could be impacted with up to 3 inches or more for Indiana, and for Kentucky, Morganfield, Clay, and Marion should see some heavy rain as well.

Storm System 1: The first heavy band of rain looks to impact in those overnight hours. It will start to creep in around Midnight and last until 3AM. The first system looks to break apart a bit, and could impact the Central and Eastern parts of the Tri-State, and those areas could see .75 to 1.5 inches of rainfall.

Storm System 2: This next band of rainfall will move through in the early commuting hours Between 5 and 6AM. This next system looks to bring another round of very heavy rainfall for the South Western parts of the Tri-State. After the two systems have rolled through, bringing those rainfall totals anywhere from 2-4 inches in the Flood Watch area.

