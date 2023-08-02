Flood Threat

Today: The day started out wet, and that will continue throughout the day with on and off showers. While it is an overcast day, for some it might feel refreshing, as we will see temperatures top out around 82 today. That is a complete turnaround from that heat wave we saw.
Tonight/Overnight: As we head into the evening hours temperatures will roll down to the upper 60s, but those showers and storm chances will increase as the night goes on. There is an Area Flood Watch in effect until 1pm tomorrow. That is due to a storm system that will bring heavy rainfall. Models are in agreement that the highest rain totals will be between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain in some areas. After looking at multiple models it is with confidence we can say the heaviest rainfall will impact the south western parts of the Tri-State. This includes Harrisburg, Ridgeway, and McLeansboro in IL. Mount Vernon could be impacted with up to 3 inches or more for Indiana, and for Kentucky, Morganfield, Clay, and Marion should see some heavy rain as well.
Storm System 1: The first heavy band of rain looks to impact in those overnight hours. It will start to creep in around Midnight and last until 3AM. The first system looks to break apart a bit, and could impact the Central and Eastern parts of the Tri-State, and those areas could see .75 to 1.5 inches of rainfall.
Storm System 2: This next band of rainfall will move through in the early commuting hours Between 5 and 6AM. This next system looks to bring another round of very heavy rainfall for the South Western parts of the Tri-State. After the two systems have rolled through, bringing those rainfall totals anywhere from 2-4 inches in the Flood Watch area.