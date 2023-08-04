Foggy and cloudy start to Friday; warm and muggy afternoon

TODAY: It's a damp, foggy and muggy start to our Friday with temperatures in the low 70s. This afternoon will bring mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The sunshine will make an appearance through the afternoon with drier skies. Those mid 80s will feel more like the 90s with the high amounts of moisture and light wind flow.
TONIGHT: We should keep it partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Other than a few isolated showers to welcome us Saturday morning conditions should stay dry.
THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will bring a good amount of sunshine and warmth. Highs will be around the upper 80s and lower 90s. As winds start to become breezier out of the south, you can expect those winds to drive in heat and humidity. Heat Index Values will likely reach the mid to upper 90s. Some isolated to scattered storms are possible at times Saturday, so keep the umbrella handy.
Storm chances will become more likely Sunday afternoon and evening after reaching highs in the upper 80s. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a "2" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. The greatest threats will be damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. Please stay weather aware and have a way to get watches and warnings Sunday.