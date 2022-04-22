Foggy Friday morning with warming temps returning for the weekend

TODAY: This morning is a bit foggy and mild with temperatures ranging in the 50s and 60s. As clouds continue pushing out of the area, we'll see more sunshine and highs soaring into the low 80s this afternoon.
THIS WEEKEND: Conditions will only clear up more heading into the weekend with highs reaching the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, we'll wrap up the weekend with shower and storm chances late Sunday and into Monday.
NEXT WEEK: This storm system pushing through early next week will drop our temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Right now, we aren't looking at a severe weather threat, but it is likely that threat will be upgraded closer to time for late Sunday and Monday.