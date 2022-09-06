Foggy morning across the Tri-State with scattered showers Tuesday

TODAY: It was a foggy start to our morning, but some damp weather will be returning as we continue through the day. Some showers and storms will develop, but it looks to be quite scattered. With the lack of a breeze, some of these showers could be heavy at times. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s. If you don't see rain in your area, our skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy.
TONIGHT: Drying skies are likely with some clouds departing. It should help drop our temperatures into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.
REST OF THE WEEK: Lingering showers will be possible into your Wednesday, but unlikely. We'll start to see drier conditions that will be with us for the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will finally drop off Thursday and Friday. Our next round of storm activity is expected Friday night and into Saturday.