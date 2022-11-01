 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING..

As skies clear this morning, areas of locally dense fog will
develop. The visibility may drop to a half to a quarter of a mile
with little warning. Drivers should be alert for rapidly changing
conditions and use extra caution.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Now until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Foggy start to our Tuesday; sunshine and warmth returns

  • Updated
  • 0
Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday for the majority of the Tri-State. Temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 40s. It is going to be a challenge out on the roadways this morning due to the thick fog, but that sunshine rising will definitely help. As we head into the first day of November it's going to be dry and pleasant. Highs will reach the lower 70s/

TONIGHT: While we're expected to stay dry, there will be a good amount of cloud cover moving in from the south. Those conditions will keep our overnight lows around the low 50s.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you