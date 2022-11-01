Foggy start to our Tuesday; sunshine and warmth returns

TODAY: We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday for the majority of the Tri-State. Temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 40s. It is going to be a challenge out on the roadways this morning due to the thick fog, but that sunshine rising will definitely help. As we head into the first day of November it's going to be dry and pleasant. Highs will reach the lower 70s/
TONIGHT: While we're expected to stay dry, there will be a good amount of cloud cover moving in from the south. Those conditions will keep our overnight lows around the low 50s.