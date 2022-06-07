Foggy start to Tuesday with isolated storm chances later

TODAY: Most of us are starting out quite foggy, cloudy, warm and muggy this morning. It's definitely not the most ideal weather, but it's better than rainfall. While we'll stay dry for much of your Tuesday we'll be looking out for the possibility of isolated storms later in the day as a cold front sweeps through. There is a threat of severe weather, but it is on the lower side.
REST OF THE WEEK: You will face another chance on Wednesday. Most of those storms will roll in here on the strong to gusty side. There is a chance that some of the thunderstorms later in the day with bring strong to severe conditions. There will be a drop in our temperatures and dew points by Thursday.