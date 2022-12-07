Foggy start to Wednesday; staying cloudy and mild

TODAY: It's a mild start to the morning, but quite foggy for the second morning in a row. The calm winds aren't doing us any favors! We will work most of the fog out of here, but it will take a few hours. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TONIGHT: This evening will start off with dry skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler overnight, dropping into the mid 40s. Rain chances will ramp up just before dawn.
REST OF THE WEEK: Expect Thursday to be the big rainmaker this week. Showers will begin moving through in the morning and those chances will likely last through the entire day. We'll see some dry windows, but the rain activity is looking quite steady. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Most of the damp conditions will be done by Friday. We may even see some sunshine with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.