Cloudy Monday; severe weather threat returns Tuesday

Cloudy and Cool Monday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's going to be cloudy and cool for your Monday. Highs will only rise into the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. We may see a few pops of sunshine. Thankfully, our winds will be on the calmer side out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

