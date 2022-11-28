TODAY: It's going to be cloudy and cool for your Monday. Highs will only rise into the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. We may see a few pops of sunshine. Thankfully, our winds will be on the calmer side out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Cloudy Monday; severe weather threat returns Tuesday
- Griffin Glasscock
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
