Threat Day: Tracking scattered storms this morning

TODAY: We started off this morning under the threat of severe weather that brought heavy rainfall and damaging winds. Most of the storms will be over with by the afternoon, which will make for drying and clearing conditions. Highs will still rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. You may even see some sunshine return!
TONIGHT: We'll start to see some comfortable conditions with clearing skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s by your Saturday morning.
FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND: It will be such a nice break from the extreme heat! This cold front that has brought us the strong storms will bring a nice cool down with low humidity. You can expect mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s both days. Extremely hot temperatures will work their way back in next week!