Freeze-Thaw cycle continues but looks to end soon

It's the first day of February! Can you believe January is already over? The numbers are in, and January was 7.4° above average! Our only day below normal was yesterday –the last day of the month.
Through the next few days, we continue to endure this freeze-thaw cycle into the weekend which means the threat for black ice and slick sidewalks/roadways continue at least into the weekend.
TODAY: 32 (Mostly Sunny)
Although we saw some good melting yesterday, this afternoon we can expect our first significant day of ice melt. This is due to more abundant sunshine and temperatures either approaching or surpassing that freezing point.
But one thing you should note, sunshine will only benefit those roads that are already exposed to the sunlight. So if a road is not plowed or salted, its condition is not likely to improve. But if a road is salted and/or plowed, the asphalt should soak up that sunshine and allow for a good melt.
TONIGHT: 25 (Mostly Cloudy)
Tonight, anything that doesn't completely melt and drain away will refreeze again tonight. This extends the threat for black ice and ice covered roads again into tomorrow.
THURSDAY: 38 (Partly Sunny)
Day three of the freeze-thaw cycle will continue tomorrow. The threat for black ice and roads still encased in ice will continue into tomorrow. We'll see temperatures above freezing which will help tremendously but with a little bit more cloud cover, we won't cash in on the sunshine helping the melt as much as today.
FRIDAY: 20 / 30 (Sunny)
Friday will be day four of freeze-thaw, and even though temperatures look to be below freezing, we'll see plenty of sunshine to help melt away some of that snow.
Sunshine but temperatures in the low 30s means we won't really see any snowmelt either in the shade or on unplowed or untreated roads. The only roads that will see significant thaws will be those that are already in great shape already.
WEEKEND: 30s / 50s (Sunnier)
Any and all ice and snow that makes it to the weekend likely won't survive past that. Temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing overnight which means we will continue to see melting occur overnight. On top of that, with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s we will certainly see a lot of melt during the day.