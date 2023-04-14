Friday will bring warm temperatures with isolated rain chances

TODAY: It's a warm and dry start to your Friday. Rain chances will return through the day, but it should not bring washout conditions. Today's forecast will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. As a disturbance moves out of the Gulf of Mexico, it's possible some isolated showers will pop up.
THIS WEEKEND: A cold front is expected to move through the region Saturday night and into Sunday, bringing showers and storms. There is a slim chance of severe weather. Temperatures will start out warmer on Sunday but will gradually cool off throughout the day.