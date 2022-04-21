Friday's Feeling Hot Hot Hot

We've made it! The rain has exited the Tri-State and now we can focus on what will be an absolutely gorgeous forecast ahead. If you have plans out and about this evening, you are in luck - temperatures will range between the upper 50s and mid 60s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies between dinner time and 10 o'clock. The combination of southerly winds overnight and added cloud cover, paired with all the moisture from yesterday's rainfall will help keep temperatures stable overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning; as a result, you can expect a mild morning low temperature of just 59° in Evansville .
Friday will be nothing short of absolutely spectacular. After waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 60°, our partly cloudy skies will give way to mainly clear conditions by the afternoon as temperatures gradually climb into the 60s, 70s and even 80s throughout the day! Our anticipated high temperature Of 82° in Evansville will mark our hottest recorded in over six months! The last time we saw a temperature that warm was on the afternoon of October 14th of last year. As for Friday evening, conditions will remain pleasant; temperatures will dip from 81° around your evening commute to 77° by dinner time. Just in case you were wondering, Saturday looks even warmer!