Frigid wind-chill grips the Tri-State overnight as arctic chill settles in

TONIGHT: 19 (Mostly Clear) [WIND CHILL: 10-15°]
Tonight it is going to be downright COLD. Temperatures will be as low as the upper-teens without taking into account the wind chill. Wind chill values through the evening could be as low as 10° and we could even see a few upper single digit wind chills like Petersburg possibly seeing wind chills as cold as 9°!
If you're attending a Friday Night Football game you definitely want to be bundled up for this one!
TOMORROW: 41 (Sunny & Breezy)
Unfortunately less than ideal conditions for our weekend. It'll be cold and chilly, which means you might find it the perfect time to do any indoor decorating, catch up on cleaning, or relax indoors and read a book.
SUNDAY: 36 (Sunny)
If you thought it couldn't get colder, well buckle up, or should I say "layer up" as temperatures will be even colder by Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing and our high temperatures will be where our average low temperatures usually are.
NEXT WEEK: 20s to 30s / 50s (Sunny)
Here's something to be Thankful for. A nice little warm up is in store for the work week. It'll finally start feeling like November again! (yay!)