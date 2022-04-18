From Freezing to Sweating

Following what was a gloomy and gray start to our work week, sunshine started peeking from behind that cloud cover during our late afternoon and early evening. As a result, temperatures reached back up to 50° earlier on in Evansville - that peak temperature of just 50° however remained nearly 20° below average for this time of the year. The remainder of the evening will remain clear, blustery and cool throughout the Tri-State; after dipping to 47° around dinnertime, we'll dive back down to 43° under clear skies by 10 o'clock.
The combination of clear skies in northwesterly winds will continue to push temperatures gradually lower overnight tonight and into early Tuesday morning; many of us will likely dive to and even below the freezing mark - we will fall to a temperature of 32° in Evansville early Tuesday morning. The anticipated subfreezing temperatures in spots has prompted of the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning for a good chunk of the Tri-State overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. The Freeze Warning will last until 8AM when temperatures have cleared the mid 30s. By our lunch hour on Tuesday, we'll be pushing 50° in the River City before jumping up to 57° by 3 or 4 o'clock tomorrow.
Temperatures are expected to continue to climb throughout the remainder of the work week, reaching 63° on Wednesday and 68° on Thursday. Unfortunately, the warmer weather during that 48 hour stretch will be accompanied by rainfall. A passing warm front and a cold front flirting with the Tri-State will generate scattered rain showers throughout our Wednesday and into our Thursday. Model data indicates that between now and Friday, some portions of the Tri-State could see as much as an inch of total rainfall.
When the rain chances exit however, pleasant weather will return to the region ahead of our weekend. If the current forecast holds, not only does Friday look as though will be absolutely gorgeous throughout the Lower Ohio Valley, but it would be our warmest day in Evansville in more than six months. As of right now, Friday looks as though it will be 80° and partly cloudy. The last time we saw a day that nice was on October 14 of last year. The pleasant weather will likely continue into our Saturday before rain chances roll back into the Tri-State Sunday evening.