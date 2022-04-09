Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings in Effect Tonight

Today has shaped up to be a pretty nice day. It was on the chillier side, but fret not, as tomorrow looks to be just as sunny and even warmer –much warmer to end off your weekend.
As we head into the beginning of next week rain showers, thundershowers, and clouds dominate the forecast. BUT by the end of next week, we are awarded for our patience as sunnier conditions and warm weather are in store Thursday and Friday. By next week, showers look to impact the Tri-State yet again.
TONIGHT: 34 (Mostly Clear)
Calm winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30s. Because of this, frost advisories are being issued for parts of the Tri-State. Cold-sensitive plants should either be brought in or covered up to protect them from frost damage.
SUNDAY: 72 (Mostly Sunny)
A picture-perfect day is in store. We will be reaching the low 70s and be under mostly sunny skies throughout the day.
MONDAY: 58 / 68 (Cloudy w/ Rain Showers & Thundershowers)
Southerly winds will help fuel precipitation chances during the day. We will see a chance for showers and thunderstorms to start off our day, then after 1PM we can expect showers to be likely with thunderstorms possible.
TUESDAY: 57 / 76 (Cloudy w/ Rain Showers & Thundershowers)
Precipitation chances aren't as high, but still there for Tuesday. We can expect a 20% chance of showers and thundershowers throughout the day.
WEDNESDAY: 63 / 76 (Cloudy w/ Rain Showers & Thundershowers)
On Wednesday, showers are likely and thundershowers are possible before 1PM, then afterwards, there will be a chance for showers and thundershowers.
LATE WEEK: 50s / 60s (Sunnier)
Finally, after days of rain chances, sunshine makes its potential return to the forecast with temperatures on the mild side.
NEXT WEEKEND: 40s / 60s (Cloudier w/ Showers)
Shower chances look to make a comeback as we head into the weekend with temperatures fortunately remaining mild.