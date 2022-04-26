Frosty Morning, Mild Midweek

A cooler-than-average day across the Tri-State will lead to somewhat chilly evening ahead; after reaching temperatures around 56° by dinnertime, the mercury will gradually dwindle to 48° by 10 o'clock before bottoming out near 38° just before sunrise Wednesday morning. Our anticipated cooldown overnight tonight has prompted the National Weather Service to place much of the Tri-State under a Frost Advisory for early Wednesday morning. Temperatures along and north of the I-64 corridor could drop into the mid to low 30s at times early Wednesday.
Fortunately, our midweek looks as though it will remain quite pleasant as temperatures are expected the surge for our Wednesday ahead. After seeing temperatures climb more than 20° between sunrise and our lunch hour, we will see the mercury reach into the upper 60 and low 70s by Wednesday afternoon; we will hit a high temperature of 70° in Evansville under crystal clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow evening looks just as pleasant - clear conditions and a weak westerly wind flow will only allow temperatures to dwindle from 69° at 5 o'clock to 66° by dinnertime.