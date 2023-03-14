Frosty start to a mild midweek

Our overcast skies this morning, gave far more sunshine this afternoon and in turn, slightly warmer temperatures. After reaching afternoon highs in the mid to low 40s across the Lower Ohio Valley, temperatures will cool off into the upper 30s by dinnertime before dipping near the freezing mark by 10PM. We’ll see another bitterly cold night ahead as temperatures are expected to fall all the way back down into the mid 20s by early Wednesday morning. Expect the morning low temperature of just 25° in Evansville.
Fortunately, our Wednesday looks as though it will be absolutely gorgeous (especially considering what we’ve dealt with as of late). After seeing those temperatures in the mid 20s and windchills near 20° at times, the combination of sunshine and southerly winds will allow the mercury to climb all the way back up into the mid to low 50s - our anticipated high temperature of 53° would represent our warmest in nearly a week! Expect increasing cloud cover during the second half of our mid week as temperatures gradually dwindle toward the mid to low 30s by early Thursday morning.