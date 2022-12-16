Getting even colder

A chilly afternoon has given way to an even colder evening throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After only reaching high temperatures in the low 40s earlier today, the mercury will dip all the way back down to 27° by early Saturday morning. Worse yet, wind speeds high is 10 mph will make our morning low temperature of 27° in Evansville feel more like 17°! Some communities along and north of I-64 may see wind chill values as low as 12° Saturday morning.
As for Saturday, don’t expect much of a different forecast; scattered cloud cover will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the early afternoon as wind gust as high as 20 mph at times. As a result, our high temperatures in the mid to low 30s will only feel as warm as the mid 20s. While temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer for Sunday (we’ll tip the scales at 36° in Evansville), wind chills will likely remain in the mid to upper 20s. You’ll want to bundle up during the weekend ahead.