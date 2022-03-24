Gloomy Skies Linger for Another Day

Another day, another round of monochromatic skies. Overcast skies and isolated sprinkles made for yet another gloomy and gray day throughout the Tri-State. After only reaching afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s area wide, overnight lows are expected to dwindle back down toward the upper 30s. Evansville's morning low temperature of 38° will set the stage for yet another cooler than average day throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Dry conditions are expected to linger as we kick off our Friday morning, but mainly cloudy skies will likely linger for the remainder of the work week. We are however, tracking the wave of moisture that could bring isolated rain chances back to the Tri-State as early as late afternoon and early evening - this round of light showers may have you reaching for an umbrella as you head out to grab a bite to eat on your Friday evening. Thankfully, Friday's anticipated sprinkles will represent our last chances of precipitation through at least the middle part of next week!
Northerly winds settling in early Saturday morning will make for a cooler day overall, but at least the skies above the Tri-State will be clear. That northerly wind flow is only expected to allow temperatures to reach the upper 40s in the 50s for many of us - the latest model data indicates that will reach just 49° in Evansville that day; that's 12° below average for March 26th. Overnight lows Saturday night and early Sunday morning will dip below freezing mark for the first time since the previous Sunday morning, though temperatures will likely fall to their lowest point since March 13th! Expect a morning low temperature of just 29° in Evansville early Sunday. Even though much of the focus of this forecast remains on our anticipated cooler temperatures, there is a significant warmup on the way for the Tri-State. Longer range model data continues to insist that temperatures by next Tuesday afternoon will climb above 70° throughout the region!