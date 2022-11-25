Gloomy start to Black Friday; clearing skies this afternoon

TODAY: We are moving the rain off to the east, but it will still look quite gloomy because of the excessive amount of cloud cover. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and I don't think they will move much from there. We should see clearing this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. We will feel quite seasonable because of the winds now shifting out of the northwest.
TONIGHT: Quiet skies will be with us this evening and into tomorrow morning. Those northerly winds will stay in control bringing temperatures into the mid 30s Saturday morning.
THIS WEEKEND: It is going to be a dry start to the weekend. Saturday should bring plentiful sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. Conditions will begin changing Saturday evening when the next system moves into the Tri-State. We'll start off with light rain in the early evening and transition over to heavy pockets of rain/thunderstorms overnight and into Sunday morning. Temperatures will still rise into the upper 50s Sunday, but it will take a bit for those clearing skies to take shape that afternoon.