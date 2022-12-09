TODAY: It's a dreary start to our Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. There is some patchy to dense fog across the Tri-State, so give yourself some extra time. Other than a few light showers in the morning hours, we will stay dry. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. We may see a few pops of sunshine!
Gloomy start to Friday; late day improvements
- Griffin Glasscock
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
