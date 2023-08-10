Gloomy start to Thursday; afternoon clearing

TODAY: The rainfall has now moved out and we are drying out this morning. It's very cloudy, but improvements are expected today. As we head into the afternoon, we should see temperatures rise into the low to mid 80s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. It will only get better later in the day.
TONIGHT: Even more clearing into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s across the Tri-State. It's going to be a pleasant start to your Friday.
REST OF THE WEEK: It's going to be a beautiful and warm Friday. You should enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the upper 80s. It will be hot, but less humid. As Saturday rolls around, we'll be watching the next system that will push through showers and storms. It's likely some of those will be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the Tri-State under a "2" on the Threat Index. It shouldn't be an all-day rain event, but it will impact your plans.