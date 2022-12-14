Goodbye rain

The rain just keeps on coming. Steady to scattered rainfall is expected to linger across portions of the Tri-State up until about 2 o’clock early Thursday morning. By the time it’s all said and done, some areas could be looking at as much as 2.25” of additional rainfall between Wednesday night and Thursday alone! Once the system passes to our east, temperatures will fall into the mid 30s across Lower Ohio Valley; expect a morning low temperature near 35° in Evansville early Thursday.
While dryer, our Thursday looks as though it will be clearer - mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are anticipated throughout the day as afternoon high temperatures reach up into the mid to low 40s area-wide with wind gusts as high as 25 mph from southwest. Tomorrow evening looks like it will remain dry as temperatures gradually dwindle from 43° around tomorrow evening's commute to 37° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures will fall off towards or even below the freezing mark by early Friday morning morning.
As for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you’ll not need to worry about having an umbrella. Dry conditions are expected to persist throughout the weekend ahead; afternoon high temperatures are expected to remain below average - we'll top out between 36° and 39° during that 72 hour stretch. Remember to bundle up!