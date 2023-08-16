Gorgeous conditions for your Wednesday; staying comfortable & sunny

TODAY: It's a comfortable start to our Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We are tracking an abundance of sunshine for today. Highs will rise into the low 80s, which will feel amazing if you're spending time outside. Winds will remain out of the north bringing unseasonably cool and dry air into the environment of the Tri-State.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will persist with temperatures dropping into the low 60s. It's going to be another pleasant start to your Thursday with dry skies.
REST OF THE WEEK: As high pressure moves to the east of the Tri-State winds will begin shifting out of the south. We should expect a warmer afternoon for your Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. There is a weak cold front that will push through tomorrow afternoon and into the evening. It could likely bring a few isolated showers across the Tri-State area around that same time frame. It's highly unlikely it will impact your outdoor plans. We'll see a small dip in temperatures Friday with mostly sunny skies. Expect a hot weekend ahead though.