Gorgeous start to August; rain chances return mid-week

TODAY: It's a comfortable start to our morning with temperatures in the 60s. It will be another spectacular day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thankfully, humidity levels will be lower. It's going to be a gorgeous day and the best day to be out and about!
TONIGHT: This evening will bring pleasant conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 60s by Wednesday morning. We'll keep it dry, but conditions will start to cloud up in the morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Greater rain chances will fall in our western communities Wednesday. Cloud cover will become likely which will only drive our temperatures into the low to mid 80s. Scattered shower chances will be likely through the day. Wednesday night and into Thursday looks to be more impactful. The latest model data in combination with a southerly wind flow will likely set us up for a soggy Thursday. Heavy rainfall could impact your outdoor plans. Some of the heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. Lingering chances of rainfall will be possible Friday, but gradually drying out over the weekend with warming temperatures.