Gorgeous Sunday

Gorgeous blue skies were visible throughout the Tri-State today. A stiff breeze out of the north made it a tad bit cool. But it was a beautiful day for the first weekend in October.
Overnight clear skies and cool conditions, as overnight lows will be in the middle 40's. A couple of copycat days are headed our way, as mostly sunny conditions, with highs in the middle 70's and overnight lows in the mid 40's.
A southerly wind will warm us up by mid-week as highs will closing in on the 80-degree mark, and will bring a few clouds into the area, but no precipitation is in the offing.
A cold front will pass through the area on Thursday and highs will go from the lower 80's to only in lower 60's for Friday and Saturday. Fall will show up in force next weekend. There is even a hint of frost in a few places by next weekend.