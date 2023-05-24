Gorgeous weather sticks around

It has been a gorgeous, albeit mild, midweek across the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures climbed to their highest point in nearly a week and a half. After reaching 85° in Evansville earlier on today, the mercury will head for the low 70s by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 60° early Thursday morning. Despite seeing temperatures in the mid 80s the last couple of days, don’t plan on seeing warmer weather as we inch closer to the holiday weekend - a passing cold front this evening will ensure that temperatures will only reach as high as the upper 70s on Thursday.
After waking up to a morning low temperature near 59° in Evansville early Thursday morning, the combination of sunshine and breezy northerly winds will only allow temperatures to reach the mid 70s around our lunch hour before we top out and at 78° a few hours later. Despite the cooler conditions, we are still looking at a pleasant Thursday evening throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Expect temperatures near 76° during Thursday evening's commute home before temperatures fall to 63° by 10 o’clock. Even cooler weather is anticipated early Friday morning as the mercury dips into the upper 40s in spots to kick off the final day of the work week.