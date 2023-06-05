 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone or in the air for
today, Monday, June 5th for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,


Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday
night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Haze continues before midweek rain

  • Updated
  • 0
23-6-5 Thailscrab
Gunnar Consol
TONIGHT:
60 & HAZY
Another hot afternoon for the Tri-State to start our work week, with added haze moving into the area as a result of wildfires north of the border. Temperatures will back down into the mid to low 60s overnight.
 
TOMORROW:
88 & WIDESPREAD HAZY CONDITIONS
Tomorrow looks to be another warm one, with temperatures slightly lower than we've seen the past few days peaking only into the upper 80s. Continued smoke and hazy conditions will likely mean another round of air quality alerts for the region throughout tuesday. Luckily, these hazy conditions will make for beautiful sunsets the next few days.
 
REST OF WEEK: 
80s & RAIN CHANCES
We finally begin to see some decent rain chances as we head into mid-week, with Wednesday being a day where a majority of the Tri-State may see rain throughout the day. After the rain chances move through, we will see highs in the low 80s into the weekend. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you