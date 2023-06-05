Haze continues before midweek rain

TONIGHT:
60 & HAZY
Another hot afternoon for the Tri-State to start our work week, with added haze moving into the area as a result of wildfires north of the border. Temperatures will back down into the mid to low 60s overnight.
TOMORROW:
88 & WIDESPREAD HAZY CONDITIONS
Tomorrow looks to be another warm one, with temperatures slightly lower than we've seen the past few days peaking only into the upper 80s. Continued smoke and hazy conditions will likely mean another round of air quality alerts for the region throughout tuesday. Luckily, these hazy conditions will make for beautiful sunsets the next few days.
REST OF WEEK:
80s & RAIN CHANCES
We finally begin to see some decent rain chances as we head into mid-week, with Wednesday being a day where a majority of the Tri-State may see rain throughout the day. After the rain chances move through, we will see highs in the low 80s into the weekend.