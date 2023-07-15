Hazier but cooler and less humid as we finish out the weekend

It has been feeling like summer no doubt about it these past few days. The humidity has been especially cruel. Just going for a walk results you you feeling sticky with sweaty very quickly. The good news is is that a cold front is filtering in lower dewpoints through the evening and overnight which means things will be a bit more comfortable in the coming 12-24 hours. It comes with a caveat, and that is reduced air quality. Whether its the humidity or wildfire smoke, the air this summer is packing a punch.
TONIGHT:
70 & MOSTLY CLEAR W/ HAZY SKIES
While we will enjoy clear skies tonight and lowering humidity levels, if you keep your eyes out the stars, you'll notice haze returning.
As a result, we're expecting compromised air quality beginning tonight and into at least the midweek. So those at risk for health complications due to poor air quality should keep an eye on the air quality index (AQI) the next few days.
TOMORROW:
91 & SUNNY W/ HAZY SKIES
With the clear sunny skies you may way to spend the day by the pool or outside in general, but air quality will be severely impacted by our third wave this summer of Canadian wildfire smoke. Those with health risks that make them susceptible to poor air quality should not engage in strenuous activity outdoors. Anyone whose outside and experiences lightheadedness or a migraine should head indoors and breath in some fresh air for a bit. But for the most part, the most far-reaching impact will be hazy skies and reduced visibility.
START OF THE WEEK:
70s / 80s & MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY W/ POP-UP SHOWERS
Not so hot and not so humid air will be established for our Monday and Tuesday so it won't be nearly as unbearable and sultry. The past few days have been so humid just being outside for a little bit left you sitting in a puddle of sweat. But although still warm the humidity won't be as bad.
With that being said, I would say the first few days of the week would be perfect to head outdoors and get some fresh air but poor air quality will linger with us through much of the beginning of the week. This means we won't be seeing clean air until at least the midweek.
We will see a few shower chances especially on Monday:
We'll have a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1PM, then showers are likely and thunderstorms possible between 1PM-4PM, and finally showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4PM.
For Tuesday:
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8AM, then a chance of showers between 8AM-12PM, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
MIDWEEK:
70s / 90s & MOSTLY SUNNY W/ POP-UP SHOWERS
The humidity and heat will be cranking back up through the midweek and at least until the weekend.
For Wednesday, humidity will be back with a vengeance and temperatures will be in the low 90s possibly mid 90s through the afternoon. With just some showers possible primarily before 1PM.
For Thursday-Friday just a slight chance of showers are expected with mostly sunny conditions otherwise.
