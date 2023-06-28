TODAY: It's going to be a hazy and hot Wednesday across the Tri-State. Air Quality Alerts are in effect due to the unhealthy to very unhealthy quality of the air. The Canadian Wildfire smoke will impact us today, but I believe we'll see improvements by the end of the week.
REST OF THE WEEK: Starting Thursday, extremely hot temperatures will move into the Tri-State. As the weather system is coming through, most of us will be experiencing several rounds of thunderstorms throughout the region. These thunderstorms may become strong at times, posing a risk of damaging winds and heavy downpours. We will finally see relief from the heat following storms on Saturday. Sunday will finally bring us back down into the 80s.