Hazy and warm Friday; late weekend rain chances

TODAY: It's a warm and hazy start to the day. Conditions will be slightly different today. After the cold front pushed through overnight, it will leave us with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. While it will be cooler, widespread haze is expected for your Friday.
TONIGHT: Haze will linger into your evening. Expect a comfortable evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s for your Saturday morning. Conditions will be dry with winds shifting out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.