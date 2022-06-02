Headed Into A Gorgeous Weekend

It has been an absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State; after reaching high temperatures in the upper 80s with an ample supply of humidity on Wednesday, Thursday's temperatures only climbed as high as the upper 70s for many of us with a pleasant northerly breeze. The evening ahead Looks as though it will remain just as nice - after topping out at 78° in Evansville earlier on, we'll fall to 76° by 7 o'clock before tumbling to 67° by 10PM. The combination of clear skies and northerly winds will allow overnight low temperatures to dip all the way back down to the upper 50s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley; Friday morning's anticipated low of 58° in Evansville would mark our coolest start today since this past Sunday.
After seeing a few light clouds early in the day, the remainder of our Friday looks as though it will be clear and pleasant. Despite the presence of a persistent northerly wind, temperatures will trend higher for the end of our work week. We are expected to reach your high temperature of 81° in Evansville on Friday afternoon under mostly sunny to crystal clear skies. Friday evening looks nothing short of perfect; one can expect clear conditions with temperatures ranging from 74° to 76° between this week's final evening's commute home and dinnertime.
The sunshine is expected to stick around for both our Saturday and Sunday as well. While temperatures are expected to reach the mid to low 80s both days, the amount of humidity in the atmosphere is not expected to be oppressive in any way, leaving us with a beautiful weekend ahead. Afternoon high temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach the low 80s for many of us; we will reach 82° in Evansville that afternoon. The mercury will climb another few degrees higher as we wrap up our weekend ahead - expect a high temperature near 85° in Evansville come Sunday. Be sure to make most of the dry weather however, rain chances arriving late Sunday evening are expected to linger well into next week.