Heat advisory in effect as dangerous heat looks to grip the Tri-State

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees or higher expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst of the heat wave will occur Monday when widespread heat index values up to 110 degrees or higher will occur. Heat index values will reach 105 to 110 on Tuesday and 95 to 105 on Wednesday. There will be little relief from the heat at night, with low temperatures forecast to stay in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The effects of heat stress can increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&