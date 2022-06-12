Heat advisory in effect as dangerous heat looks to grip the Tri-State

If you haven't heard, we are on track to break several records this week. We'll see not just record high temperatures in the afternoon but also record high overnight low temperatures as well. While we aren't expected to break the 100° mark tomorrow, we are forecasted to on Tuesday and that would be the second earliest 100° day on record for the Tri-State. Truly abnormal heat will be experienced this week. The air conditioners are going to be put to the test this week. Especially as this is our first taste of true summer heat and our bodies are adapted well enough to go about business as usual.
TONIGHT: 77 (PARTLY CLOUDY)
Overnight temperatures are going to be very warm. We are on track for a record high overnight low. The current hottest overnight low for June 13th is 76° (1952) and with a low of 77° expected we would break that record by one whole degree.
This is potentially hazardous as homes that aren't equipped with central air or sustainable air conditioning won't have the ability to effectively cool off overnight. This is dangerous as it can exacerbate heat exhaustion later during the heat of the day.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: upper 70s / ~100s (SUNNY) [HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT]
Hazardous heat is expected during the daylight hours with actual air temperatures reaching up to and in excess of 100°. The heat index values are expected to rise up to 110° daily from Monday into Wednesday.
This heat is so hazardous that physical activity outside should be limited or even avoided during the daylight hours. If you must be outside for any reason, be sure to stay hydrated and keep cool in the shade or take breaks in the air conditioning.
It is going to be downright hot and humid, so take it easy and be safe.
LATE NEXT WEEK: upper 70s to 60s / upper 90s to 80s (SUNNY)
As we head toward the end of this week, fortunately the heat should decrease in intensity, while conditions will still remain unseasonably warm.