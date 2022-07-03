Heat advisory in effect for a sweltering Fourth of July

Prepare for a hot and humid Fourth of July. At 11 o'clock tomorrow morning, a heat advisory comes into effect and will linger through Thursday afternoon. This means heat index values will reach as high as 110° every afternoon. Outdoor activity and time outside should be limited during the hottest times of the day, and breaks in shade and air conditioning are encouraged.
TONIGHT: 71 (Mostly Clear)
It is another decent overnight with mostly clear skies and near average conditions. For places having fireworks shows tonight it should be nice evening for watching fireworks despite the humidity.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: 95 (Sunny w/ a 20% chance of showers & storms) [HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT]
Our Fourth of July will be hot and humid and we will have a heat advisory come into effect tomorrow morning. This means we can expect heat index values to approach up to 110° tomorrow afternoon and evening.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY: mid-70s / upper-90s (Mostly Sunny w/ a 30% chance of showers and storms every afternoon)
The sunny, hot, and humid conditions continue and we'll see dangerous "feels like" temperatures. As a result, outdoor activity and time outside should be limited as long as the heat advisory is in effect.
LATE NEXT WEEK INTO THE WEEKEND: 70s / 90s then 80s (Mostly Sunny w/ a slight chance of showers and storms)
While not a cool-down, we'll return to typical temperatures for this time of the year with the heat and humidity being put in check by a cooler air mass taking hold over the Tri-State.