...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms
will provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat advisory in effect for a sweltering Fourth of July

22-7-3 Heat Index Values this week
Gunnar Consol
Prepare for a hot and humid Fourth of July. At 11 o'clock tomorrow morning, a heat advisory comes into effect and will linger through Thursday afternoon. This means heat index values will reach as high as 110° every afternoon. Outdoor activity and time outside should be limited during the hottest times of the day, and breaks in shade and air conditioning are encouraged. 
 
TONIGHT: 71 (Mostly Clear)
It is another decent overnight with mostly clear skies and near average conditions. For places having fireworks shows tonight it should be nice evening for watching fireworks despite the humidity. 
 
INDEPENDENCE DAY: 95 (Sunny w/ a 20% chance of showers & storms) [HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT]
Our Fourth of July will be hot and humid and we will have a heat advisory come into effect tomorrow morning. This means we can expect heat index values to approach up to 110° tomorrow afternoon and evening.
 
TUESDAY-THURSDAY: mid-70s / upper-90s (Mostly Sunny w/ a 30% chance of showers and storms every afternoon)
The sunny, hot, and humid conditions continue and we'll see dangerous "feels like" temperatures. As a result, outdoor activity and time outside should be limited as long as the heat advisory is in effect.
 
LATE NEXT WEEK INTO THE WEEKEND: 70s / 90s then 80s (Mostly Sunny w/ a slight chance of showers and storms)
While not a cool-down, we'll return to typical temperatures for this time of the year with the heat and humidity being put in check by a cooler air mass taking hold over the Tri-State.

