Heat and humidity for your Friday helping fuel isolated showers and storms

TODAY: Expect another hot and humid day across the Tri-State. It may help fuel a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Not only will it give us temporary relief, but also give us much needed rain for our dry conditions. It won't be a washout.
TONIGHT: We'll remain primarily dry later this evening. There may be a stray shower or two with temperatures dropping into the low 70s.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: Daily scattered showers and storms will be likely Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. There is a low end threat of Severe Weather Saturday, but it looks to mainly be bringing gusty winds and heavy downpours tomorrow afternoon.
The Fourth of July will be on the drier side, but hotter!! It will feel very steamy. An isolated storm can't be ruled out, but for the most part it will stay dry!