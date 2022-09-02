Heat and humidity increasing for Friday; Rain chances this weekend

TODAY: Heat and humidity will increase out there today. As that increases our chances for showers & storms will climb into the weekend. We should stay dry, but muggy this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. You should expect our skies to be partly to mostly cloudy!
TONIGHT: Rain and storm chances will increase as we head into the overnight hours. It will be light to start off, but filtering in more scattered showers by the start of Friday with temperatures in the low 70s.
THIS WEEKEND: Unfortunately, it's not looking like this weekend will bring beautiful conditions. While it won't be a washout, there is a good opportunity of showers and storms impacting us through Labor Day. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with humidity more toward the muggy/tropical side. There will be several rounds of showers, but you'll still be able to enjoy the holiday weekend.