...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Heat and humidity make a return Thursday

Heat & Humidity Returns
Griffin Glasscock

 

TONIGHT: It's going to be a big difference with the heat today. Most of us will reach the low to mid 90s with Heat Index values around the triple digits. Get ready to sweat it out, with little to no relief from the breeze.

TONIGHT: It's going to be a calm night as winds stay out of the south. Temperatures are going to be in the low 70s as you're waking up tomorrow morning.

REST OF THE WEEK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will occupy the skies as we head into your weekend. The best chance of rain with fall Saturday and Sunday. We're tracking a cold front coming in from the north that will stall out over the Tri-State, giving us a good chance of scattered showers this weekend.

