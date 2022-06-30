Heat and humidity make a return Thursday

TONIGHT: It's going to be a big difference with the heat today. Most of us will reach the low to mid 90s with Heat Index values around the triple digits. Get ready to sweat it out, with little to no relief from the breeze.
TONIGHT: It's going to be a calm night as winds stay out of the south. Temperatures are going to be in the low 70s as you're waking up tomorrow morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will occupy the skies as we head into your weekend. The best chance of rain with fall Saturday and Sunday. We're tracking a cold front coming in from the north that will stall out over the Tri-State, giving us a good chance of scattered showers this weekend.