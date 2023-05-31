TODAY: It's another pleasant start to our Wednesday morning. Most of us will be dry but some much needed showers will sneak in for some of us. It will feel similar to our Tuesday. Highs should still be right around the mid to upper 80s with plentiful sunshine. If some showers creep into our area, that will definitely give us some much-needed relief.
TONIGHT: Other than some lingering rain showers, it should be primarily dry this evening. Overnight low temperatures will be very similar to the days past in the mid to upper 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Over the next few days, the weather will be hot with temperatures in the mid-80s. The humidity will also be noticeable, making it feel slightly warmer than the actual temperature. Most areas will remain dry, but there is a chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms in the forecast.