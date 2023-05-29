Heat and humidity return

It has been an absolutely gorgeous Memorial Day throughout the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures reached into the mid 80s with a little to no humidity. The evening ahead looks as though it will be just as pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 80° around dinner time to 70° by 10 o’clock before we see temperatures bottom out at 61° early Tuesday morning.
We will wake up to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies early tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid to low 60s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. The mercury will quickly warm back up to the mid-80s by our lunch hour before topping out near 88° in Evansville just a few hours later. The added heat on Tuesday will also bring about a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and early evening. While it is not expected to be a washout by any means, you may still want to have an umbrella handy in case you have plans.
Temperatures will remain well above average through the end of the work week as afternoon highs range between 87° to 89° in Evansville on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In addition to the heat, a southerly wind will have also settled back into the Tri-State during this stretch, pushing the likelihood of pop-up showers and thunderstorms higher through the end of the week. Stay cool!