...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Heat and humidity return

A toasty Tuesday

Temperatures will climb to to their highest point in more than 8 months.

 Cameron Hopman
It has been an absolutely gorgeous Memorial Day throughout the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures reached into the mid 80s with a little to no humidity. The evening ahead looks as though it will be just as pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 80° around dinner time to 70° by 10 o’clock before we see temperatures bottom out at 61° early Tuesday morning.
 
We will wake up to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies early tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid to low 60s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. The mercury will quickly warm back up to the mid-80s by our lunch hour before topping out near 88° in Evansville just a few hours later. The added heat on Tuesday will also bring about a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and early evening. While it is not expected to be a washout by any means, you may still want to have an umbrella handy in case you have plans. 
 
Temperatures will remain well above average through the end of the work week as afternoon highs range between 87° to 89° in Evansville on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In addition to the heat, a southerly wind will have also settled back into the Tri-State during this stretch, pushing the likelihood of pop-up showers and thunderstorms higher through the end of the week. Stay cool!

