Heat and humidity returns; isolated storm chances

TODAY: Warm and muggy conditions are returning to the Tri-State area with some isolated storms. Heat and humidity will continue returning this week. Today, highs are expected to reach the low 90s. As humidity rises, that may make it feel more like the mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out this afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. If we see any severe weather, it will be strong winds or hail. It will likely be isolated.
TONIGHT: A few scattered showers are likely to pop up tonight and into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
REST OF THE WEEK: Get ready for summer-like conditions to return. We'll see a good amount of dry time this week, but highs are going to be consistently in the 90s with humidity ushering in from the south. Most days will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. With conditions staying hot and humid, showers and storms can't be ruled out through the week. Thankfully, the rain we do receive will at least give us some short-term relief.