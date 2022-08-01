 Skip to main content
...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected this week...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected today through
Wednesday, east of a line from Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Afternoon heat indices will reach
around 100 degrees today, and 100 to 105 degrees Tuesday and
Wednesday.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Heat and humidity returns; late day severe weather threat

Severe Weather Threat Monday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a muggy start to our morning with a few scattered storms moving through the northern portions of the Tri-State. We'll intensify the heat and humidity this afternoon! Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values right around 105. Clouds will clear out this afternoon, too! This will allow for temperatures to warm up. 

TONIGHT: Stronger storms will begin moving through tonight/overnight. The primary concern will be damaging winds and dangerous lightning. It will be coming from the northwest and roll through the northern and eastern sections of the region. I don’t think we will be looking out for widespread storms, it will be more isolated. 

REST OF THE WEEK: Scattered storms will continue into your Tuesday. You should expect a very hot and humid first part of the week! Highs will be in the 90s with triple digit heat index values. Relief will return by the later part of this week.

