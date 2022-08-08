 Skip to main content
...Highest heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees today...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today
across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky,
and southwest Indiana. High humidity combined with highs in the
lower 90s will yield peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105
degrees.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Heat and humidity sticks around Monday; isolated storm chances

Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a dry start to our Monday, but it may not stay that way into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible into the afternoon and evening hours. Some of those showers could be heavy at times. It's still going to be feeling very August-like as temperatures rise into the low 90s. Humidity levels will make it feel more like the triple digits at times.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers will still be possible as a cold front inches closer to the Tri-State. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s for your Tuesday morning.

 

