Heat and humidity sticks around Monday; isolated storm chances

TODAY: It's a dry start to our Monday, but it may not stay that way into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible into the afternoon and evening hours. Some of those showers could be heavy at times. It's still going to be feeling very August-like as temperatures rise into the low 90s. Humidity levels will make it feel more like the triple digits at times.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers will still be possible as a cold front inches closer to the Tri-State. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s for your Tuesday morning.