Heat, Haze, Rain

Tonight: By now we have all felt some of that heat move in, the good news, the past few days the humidity has stayed out of the way. That made some of those really warm days, just a bit more comfortable. This evening temperatures will gradually drop to a very comfortable and mild 64°. If you need an excuse to sit outside this evening, just say the weatherman said so. Through the overnight hours things will stay clear and calm, a great opportunity to crack a window or two this evening.
Late week: Thanks to those wildfires we will see some more smoke move into our area. That smoke will unfortunately start to affect our air quality. Be mindful of exercising outdoors, our labor intensive work. Make sure to take a break if you need it indoors! Mother Nature looks to keep cranking up the heat later this week. Thursday we can expect to see some parts of the Tri-State climb into the upper 80s, possibly even low 90s in some areas. While Friday after 5 looks to get off to a hot start, if you wait until the evening hours of 7 or 8PM it will be much more comfortable. you can expect a very comfortable evening in the mid 60s.
Weekend: While rain might put a damper on some things this weekend, it shouldn't be too intrusive, as we will see it in the overnight and early morning hours. Lets just say if you need to cut the grass Saturday will be your best opportunity. It will be much needed rain coming to our rescue, and not just because of dry conditions, but also it will help clear out the wildfire smoke and bring some refreshing air back to the Tri-State. Sat looks to be a bit cooler at 83 degrees, with that rain pushing through Saturday night into Sunday morning, temperatures Sunday will only jump to a high in the upper 70s to low 80s. Don't let rain put a damper on your Fathers Day plans, the sun will make an appearance for the early afternoon hours to the evening.