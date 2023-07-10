Heat, humidity and potentially Severe storms ahead

After an absolutely gorgeous end to the weekend, conditions remained quite pleasant for the beginning of our work week. After reaching an afternoon high temperature of 86° in the River City earlier on, temperatures will gradually dwindle back down to 74° by 10 o’clock under clear conditions. Our clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back down to mid even low 60s in spots early Tuesday morning. We will wake up to a morning temperature near 64° in Evansville tomorrow.
Despite the cool and comfortable start to our Tuesday, temperatures are expected to surge higher tomorrow - a breezy southwesterly wind gusting as high as 15 mph paired with a clear to partly cloudy sky above will push the mercury back up into the low 90s on Tuesday afternoon. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 91° in Evansville tomorrow. Fortunately, the humidity isn’t expected to be too palpable, so conditions will remain fairly pleasant despite our hotter temperatures.
That humidity however is expected to return for our Wednesday and Thursday, making our anticipated afternoon highs of 92° and 90° respectively feel more like the mid to upper 90s! In fact, that combination of high heat and humidity will help fuel our next round of potentially strong to Severe storms. The latest model data indicates that showers and storms firing up across parts of central, and northern Illinois Wednesday afternoon will continue to be fueled by all that heat and humidity, eventually reaching the Tri-State by early that evening. Current projections indicate that line of storms will pass through between 5PM and 10PM.
As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a "1" and a "2" on Wednesday's threat index. The primary threats from Wednesday evening's storms will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail.
