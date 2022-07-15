Heat, humidity and rain chances return

It was a hot one - temperatures climbed right back up into the low 90s earlier this afternoon with heat indices near 93° or 94° at times. As for this evening, isolated rain chances may affect the Tri-State between now and about 1 o'clock in the morning or so before another round of rain arrives during the predawn hours on Saturday. In fact, we could see some scattered rain chances linger up until our lunch hour on Saturday. While we are not necessarily expecting a washout during the first half of the day tomorrow, it will help keep temperatures relatively bearable between our sunrise and lunch hour. After only falling to 72° early tomorrow morning, we will reach 89° by noon. Once the rainfall clears, so too will the cloud cover, giving way to clearer and hotter conditions across the Tri-State.
Temperatures are expected to skyrocket throughout the Lower Ohio Valley on Saturday afternoon, leaving the entire region with high temperatures in the mid 90s; we will reach a high temperature of 95° in Evansville. Not only will tomorrow mark our hottest day since July 6th, but also the added humidity could make it feel as hot as 100° at times. Temperatures are still expected to be quite high throughout tomorrow evening as well as temperatures gradually dwindle from 94° at 5 o'clock to just 80° by 9 p.m.
Another round of rainfall is expected to arrive late Saturday night and linger well into our Sunday and even our Monday. Isolated rain showers will begin to reach the Tri-State's westernmost communities around 10 o'clock on Saturday night. From there, they will spread eastward settling in over the remainder of the Lower Ohio Valley by Sunday morning. On and off rain showers are expected to affect the region throughout our Sunday. We will see additional rain showers and thunderstorms come Monday as well as afternoon high temperatures both days are expected to remain in the mid to upper 80s. Fortunately, the latest model data indicates that portions to the Tri-State see anywhere between 0.75" to 2.50" of total rainfall between Sunday and Monday alone! The return of high heat and oppressive humidity however, is slated to return next Tuesday as we reach right back into mid to upper 90s that day.