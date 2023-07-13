Heat, humidity, and rain chances Thursday

TODAY: We're kicking off this Thursday with primarily dry, but muggy conditions. It's going to be hot and humid as highs rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the excessive amount of humidity, it's probably going to feel more like the mid 90s. Due to the combination of heat and humidity, it's likely some scattered showers will pop up through the afternoon. Some could be heavy at times.
TONIGHT: As we head into this evening, other than some isolated showers popping up we should stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by Friday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Friday should be quite similar to Thursday. There should be more sunshine, heat, and humidity. Expect highs to reach the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Other than an isolated shower, Friday will be dry. As we move into the weekend, we'll see two quite different days. Saturday is likely to bring scattered to widespread showers with highs in the mid to upper 80s. After the front pushes through that should bring drier and warmer temperatures Sunday.