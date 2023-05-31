Heat, humidity, showers and storms linger Thursday

It was another hot and humid day across the Tri-State as temperatures reached back up into the mid 80s, triggering yet another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. While the majority of the region remained dry, some of the storms produced heavy rainfall totals and even the possibility of small hail. Expect the rain chances to dissipate as we have into the evening hours with temperatures gradually falling from around 84° around 7 o’clock to 74° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are expected to dwindle all the way back down into the mid 60s - we will wake up to a morning low temperature near 66° in Evansville under scattered cloud cover.
The mild start to our Thursday will set the stage for yet another hot and humid afternoon throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After seeing temperatures reach 80° between 9AM and 10AM Thursday, the mercury will quickly surge back into the upper 80s and even low 90s for some of us within a few hours. We are looking at a high temperature near 89° in Evansville on Thursday with, you guessed it, another chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for scattered rainfall will occur between 12 PM and 6 PM tomorrow.